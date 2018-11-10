See A Touch of Frost actor John Lyons in wartime play The Eleventh Hour in Chesterfield today

Ahead of this wekeend’s Remembrance Day, there’s the opportunity to see the final two performances in Chesterfield of a wartime play starring A Touch of Frost actor John Lyons.

The Eleventh Hour, at the Pomegranate Thetre, Chesterfield, will be performed at 3pm and 7.30pm today (Saturday, November 10).

This poignant and heart-warming story takes audiences from the striking reality of the trenches to the exuberant celebrations on the home front and coincides with the centenary of the signing of the Armistice that ended the First World War. Private Harry Furber and his friend Charlie Juster embark on one last mission towards enemy lines while Harry’s mother and father, wife Emmie and young son Billy are celebrating back home in England. John Lyons plays Harry’s father George.

Tickets £20.50, £19.50 (concessions), £17.50 (child). Call 01246 345222 or click here