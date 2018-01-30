Show’s homage to Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Brian May

Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Hank Marvin, Brian May and Slash are just some of the outstanding guitar heroes you will have chance to experience

in one amazing show!

The Story of Guitar Heroes is a live concert style ‘rockumentry’ performed by renowned musician Phil Walker and his band.

With more than 20 guitars used on stage, the show accurately recreates the sound and ambience of each guitar hero.

The show visits Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on February 10 when the audience will be taken on a journey through history - from the pioneering, daring rock ‘n’ roll of the 1950s through to the inspirational modern guitar heroes of today.

Whatever kind of music you listen to, from rock to pop, from folk to reggae, they all have one thing in common: the guitar. Whether it’s electric or

acoustic, there’s no other instrument that can boast that it’s been the catalyst for so many new ideas, and that it’s been at the heart of so many

revolutions not only in music, but also in culture and society.

The Story Of Guitar Heroes highlights many of the prolific artistes that have made this happen.

Tickets cost £21.50. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk