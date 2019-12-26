Sinfonia Viva's gala concert will set feet tapping on New Year's Eve

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at a music extravanganza which follows hot on the heels of this year's Strictly series on BBC1.

Derby based orchestra Sinfonia Viva’s gala concert at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on December 31 is entitled Dance to the Music of Time .

Its musicians will be playing classical and popular favourites which have delighted dance fans over the centuries. These will include Handel’s Hornpipe, the Champagne Polka by Strauss and Offenbach’s Can-Can. The evening will include well-loved show tunes like Lerner and Lowe’s I Could Have Danced all Night, the seductive Piazzolla’s Libertango, Gershwin’s I Got Rhythm and much more.

Sinfonia Viva, led by principal guest conductor Nicholas Kok, will be joined for showcase numbers by multi award-winning soprano Aoife Miskelly who has most recently been resident soloist at Cologne Opera House.

Tickets from £18. Book online at www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555.