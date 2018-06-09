Sing along with Lionel Richie at Chesterfield’s Proact stadium

International superstar Lionel Richie will get fans dancing all night long when he brings his greatest hits to Derbyshire

Tickets are still available for his concert at the Proact stadium, Chesterfield, on June 21, featuring special guest Anastacia.

Lionel, who has sold 100 million albums and received an Ivor Novello award last month, will perform hits from his extensive and much loved repertoire, stretching from his time with the Commodores to the present day.

Fans will be able to enjoy timeless mega-hits and sing along to classics such as ‘Lady’, ‘Truly, ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’, ‘Say You Say Me’, ‘Hello’ and ‘All Night Long’.

Lionel said: “I can’t wait to see parts of the country I’ve never been out to before. The fans are always incredible and they make the atmosphere at every show electric, so I look forward to singing along with them.”

Tickets are priced from £82.75. To book, go to www1.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/3500543D05DFBCC5?did=venps1