Smash-hit musical Mamma Mia will play in Nottingham and Sheffield during 20th anniversary tour

Feelgood musical MAMMA MIA! will light up stages in Nottingham and Sheffield this year.

A UK tour of the worldwide smash-hit celebrates the 20th anniversary of the show's debut in London where it continues to thrill audiences at the Novello Theatre.

MAMMA MIA!! returns to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall from March 24 to April 4 and will be performed at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from October 12 to 24.

ABBA’s timeless songs are woven into a sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads unfolding on a Greek island.

The role of Donna, the mother, will be played by Sharon Sexton whose previous stage credits include Bat Out Of Hell The Musical for which she won a West End Wilma Award for best actress in a musical, and Conchita in a UK tour of Copacabana.

Donna’s daughter Sophie will be played by Emma Mullen, who was cast as Rosie in the TV series Shetland, and has performed on stage in The Afflicted at the National Theatre of Scotland.

Super troupers in MAMMA MIA! which is touring to Nottingham and Sheffield this year.

From West End to global phenomenon, MAMMA MIA! has been seen by more than 65 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages. MAMMA MIA! became the eighth longest running show in Broadway history where it played for a record-breaking 14 years.

Tickets for MAMMA MIA! in Nottingham start at £24.50. Go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555. Tickets for the Sheffield run will go on sale on March 28 at 10am, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.

Knowing me, knowing you - a scene from MAMMA MIA!