Sony Award winner Tom Wrigglesworth shares his wit at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel

Award-winning comedian Tom Wrigglesworth will headline this month’s Spotlight Comedy Club show in Chesterfield.

Tom, who won a Sony Award for his Radio 4 series Open Letters, brings his wit to the town’s Winding Wheel on Thursday, February 27.

Yorkshire comedian Tom’s credits include Russell Howard’s Good News, Edinburgh Comedy Fest and Electric Dreams. His sell-out show Open Return Letter to Richard Branson bagged him a Chortle Award for Best Show and a nomination for the main Edinburgh Festival award.

Dawn Rigby, former Manchester comedian of the year, will be the support act. This 40-something mum will share anecdotes about juggling a career, kids and attending slimming club meetings.

The show will be compered by Anthony J. Brown, BBC New Comedy Award runner-up.

Tickets £13.90 (door), £11.90 (advance), £8.90 (student). Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

