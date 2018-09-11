Step out for this weekend’s launch of Chesterfield Canal Walking Festival

Ramblers will be supporting the first Chesterfield Canal Walking Festival which launches this weekend.

Taking in three counties and 46 miles of tow paths over nine days, the festival is being billed as the biggest canal walking event ever run

along a single canal.

Organised by the Chesterfield Canal Trust, the festival will take place between Saturday, September 15, to Sunday, September 23.

The trust’s walks officer, David Blackburn, has been researching and leading walks for more than 20 years and said: “The Chesterfield Canal has featured in many walking festivals in the past, but this year the trust decided to organise a dedicated event that shows the Chesterfield Canal off to as many people as possible.

“The canal is an absolute delight at any time of year, but early autumn possibly sees it at its best. There are walks for all ages and abilities, including specialist interest walks and combined walks and boat trips for people who would like a more relaxing day out.”

“We are very grateful to everyone who has helped us to put this festival together and to our sponsors, including our main sponsor Bassetlaw District Council.”

Cllr Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at the aouncil, said: ““There are some fascinating stories associated with the canal and the surrounding

areas, which will be revealed as part of the walks, as well as the chance to explore some of the delightful villages and towns that line the route of the canal.”

Many of the walks are free. Full details, including booking information, can be found at www.chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk. Bookings can also be made by calling 01246 345777.