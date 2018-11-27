T.Rextasy share Marc Bolan’s rock-a-boogie songs with Derbyshire fans

If you love to boogie then head to Chesterfield for a trip back to the glam rock Seventies.

T.Rextasy will be reproducing the hits of Marc Bolan and T.Rex at the Winding Wheel on Friday, November 30.

Expect to hear Jeepster, Telegram Sam and 20th Century Boy among the slew of songs performed live by a band which has been playing all over the world for more than 25 years.

The group is fronted by Danielz who said: “I absolutely love playing the songs of T.Rex. It’s the actual buzz one gets of going on stage and giving the audience a live experience. Fans are coming to have a good time, and when I see people smiling and doing just that it makes it really worthwhile.”

Tickets £25. Call 01246 345222 or to book online, click here

