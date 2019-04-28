The Pasadena Roof Orchestra celebrates golden jubilee with Nottingham show

The Pasadena Roof Orchestra, which plays music from the roaring 1920s and elegant 1930s, celebrates its 50th birthday this year.

To mark this momentous occasion the orchestra is presenting a series of live concerts at theatres across the UK.

The dance band, led by Duncan Galloway, will play at Nottingham Playhouse on May 30.

Included will be the songs of Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Jerome Kern, plus some classic tunes from Louis Armstrong, and sumptuous arrangements from the likes of Duke Ellington and his orchestra, plus songs from the great British bands Ray Noble, and Ambrose.

Listen to hits that were sung by Bing Crosby, Al Bowlly and Fred Astaire (plus some dancing!).

