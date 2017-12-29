Auditions to be held for big spring production at Derby Theatre

Derby Theatre is looking for a boy from the region, with a playing age of 7 – 9 years old, to be in their big production for the spring, Jim Cartwright’s comic play TWO.

On Wednesday, January 17, and Monday, January 22, individual auditions will be held for boys who are interested in appearing in the production, which will run in the Main House at Derby Theatre from March 2-24.

A pint of amber beer on a dark wood bar

Individual auditions will be held over the two days, from 6pm until 9pm, in 15 - 20 minute slots. Young people will take part in a range of drama exercises and games, and be asked to perform a short extract from the script, which will be issued beforehand to give them plenty of time to practice.

Derby Theatre is looking for three young actors, with a playing age of 7 – 9 years old to play the part of a seven-year-old boy. Each boy will perform on different dates during the run, on a rotating basis.

The venue recommends wearing comfortable clothes and footwear for the audition and to bring along a bottle of water for refreshment. Previous experience in performing is not essential.

Following the auditions, those successfully selected will be asked to work for a full Saturday with director Sarah Brigham.

The main rehearsals, with the professional company of adult actors, will then commence on February 5, and each young actor will be required to rehearse one or two weekday evenings, plus Saturdays during the whole rehearsal period. Additional rehearsals may take place as the production nears to opening.

Sarah Brigham, artistic director and chief executive at Derby Theatre said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to work alongside two professional actors and to take a pivotal role in our next production. The participants who work as part of our young company always have a fantastic experience and I’m certain this will also be a great opportunity.

“So, if you are enthusiastic, a great team player and eager to perform and showcase your talent, then we look forward to hopefully seeing you at the auditions.”

To book an audition slot, parents and guardians can call the box office on 01332 593939, ask to book a place for your preferred time slot and register the details of your son/young person. Once you have booked a slot, you will then be emailed with more information, including sending you a script extract. For any questions you may have once you have received the additional information please email learning@derbytheatre.co.uk

Pictured is Sean McKenzie, who will be starring in TWO.

Photo credit for pint of beer: Eddie Berman