Award-winning stand-up Robins performs in Derby

Award-winning comedian John Robins is to perform his stand-up show The Darkness of Robins at Derby Theatre on Monday, March 26.

The co-host of Radio X’s runaway cult success The Elis James and John Robins Show won the Edinburgh Comedy Award at the 2017 festival for his show, which looks at the aftermath of the end of a long-term relationship with his girlfriend.

PowerfuL, angst-ridden but above all very funny, this is a must-see show from one of British comedy’s brightest talents.

The show starts at 8pm. Call the box office for ticket availabilty on 01332 593939 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk