Bard gets the Oddsocks treatment in open air performances

Theatre favourites Oddsocks return to give their own take on The Tempest at Markeaton Park Craft Village, Derby, from June 14-16.

Shakespeare’s tale of illusion and revenge is brought vividly to life in Oddsocks’ musical sci-fi adaptation.

On board the spaceship, you will find Prospero, an ageing astronaut, his fearless daughter Miranda and a host of madcap aliens, some of whom have murder on their mind.

Prepare for launch and take one small step for man, one giant leap for Shakespeare.

Tickets are £18. Concessions for under 16s are £15. Call the box office on 01332 255800 or go to www.derbylive.co.uk