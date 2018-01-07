Bishop flies in for two comic shows in Derby

Comedy superstar John Bishop is extending his sell out UK tour and bringing his brand new show Winging It to more venues across the UK, including Derby Arena.

John is loading up the trucks for more fun on the road and will visit Derby Arena on March 17-18. This latest show is his biggest, best and funniest one yet.

Winging It will see John back on stage for his fifth UK tour, performing in his own inimitable style. His last tour Supersonic was watched by more than 500,000 people and received huge critical acclaim. Rollercoaster in 2012 was another sell out, and followed the successes of his Sunshine tour in 2011 and the Elvis Has Left The Building show in 2010, for which he was nominated for an Edinburgh Comedy Award.

John Bishop has had an incredible career. Within three years of his first ever comedy gig, John was playing to sold-out arena audiences across the country and released the fastest selling stand-up DVD in UK history.

He has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including John Bishop’s Australia, John Bishop’s Britain, John Bishop’s Only Joking, The John Bishop Show, The John Bishop Christmas Show and John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure.

This show is not suitable for those aged under 16 years.

For ticket availability, go to derbylive.co.uk