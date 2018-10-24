Busy Christmas for all the family in store at city venues

Derby is set for another Christmas festive spectacular this year, with seasonal fun for everyone over the festive season.

Derby LIVE and Derby-based producers Little Wolf Entertainment will be uniting once again to stage the star-studded, family pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk at Derby Arena, as the Guildhall Theatre hosts family roarsome Christmas adventure The Dinosaur Who Came For Christmas.

Markeaton Park’s Craft Village will become a hub for the ever-popular Family Festivities. Derby LIVE will be staging the traditional Christmas Lights Switch on event on the Market Place and parade through the city while the Cathedral Quarter Christmas Ice Rink and Christmas Arts & Craft Fair are returning to the Market Place for another season.

This year’s dazzling star-studded, family pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk at Derby Arena will feature Blue singer, West End performer and Hollyoaks actor Duncan James and winner of the Best Male Baddie award Lawrence Boothman.

Jack and the Beanstalk will be on stage at Derby Arena from Saturday, December 8 until Saturday, January 5, tickets priced from £11.50 with concessions, group, school and family tickets available.

Buxton-based Babbling Vagabonds will be returning to Derby LIVE’s Guildhall Theatre this Christmas, from December 7-30, with a fantastic new family show The Dinosaur Who Came For Christmas.

During one lonely Christmas holiday, a young boy called PJ is amazed to discover a very strange and unusually large egg in a cave behind a rubbish dump. He takes it home and to his great surprise, out hatches a baby dinosaur!

Tickets are priced at £8.75-£12.25, with concessions, family tickets, school and group rates available. Tea Time Treat Shows are also available this year; tickets are priced at £8.75, which includes a ticket and healthy snacks for the kids. Tea time treat shows are at 4:30pm and will be happening on Wednesday 12, Thursday 13, Wednesday 19 and Thursday, December 20.

Family Festivities at Markeaton Park will be returning for 2018 after last year’s jolly success. This year’s festivities are also a celebration to mark the completion of the park’s national lottery-funded restoration by the city council. For this season each weekend will be themed and it guarantees to be a fantastic Christmas experience for all the family.

On December 1-2, the first weekend of Family Festivities is Craft Fair Weekend. Those looking for that extra special Christmas present will find a unique assortment of locally made gifts. Browse the stalls at the Friends of Markeaton Park craft weekend, join in the Jingle Jog, and get in the festive mood with the Rock Choir and a brass band.

Throughout the festivities families will have the opportunity to meet festive characters on the elf trail, listen to carols, explore the family walks and reindeer trail, and enjoy seasonal food served in The Orangery café and in the Craft Village. Family Festivities at Markeaton Park will have it all.

Derby’s Market Place will be hosting the ever-popular, purpose-built Cathedral Quarter Christmas Ice Rink this winter, made of real ice. Adults and children alike of all abilities can whizz around the rink in 50-minute sessions, running hourly, with skate hire included.

Whether out with a group of friends, spending time as a family or looking for an activity for a work Christmas party, a spin on the Cathedral Quarter Ice Rink will be a fabulous festive treat. During this period the Market Place will also feature other attractions such as live music, food and Christmas gift fairs.

The Cathedral Quarter Christmas Ice Rink at the Market Place will take place from November 30 until January 6 and tickets to skate are priced from £6 – £9 with concessions available.

No one will want to miss the Christmas Lights Switch-On sponsored by Smooth on Saturday, November 17. Family and friends can join the festive parade and then enjoy a variety of entertainment on the Market Place stage, leading up to the big switch-on event around 6pm.

Information and tickets are available from Derby LIVE on 01332 255800 or online at derbylive.co.uk