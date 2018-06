Birdsong is to be performed at Derby Theatre from June 11-16.

Marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One, come and see Rachel Wagstaff’s stage version of the hugely acclaimed novel by Sebastian Faulks.

A mesmerising story of love and courage set before and during the First World War, this is not to be missed.

Call the box office for tickets on 01332 593939 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Photo credit: Chris Seddon