Comic Robins brings award-winning show to Derby Theatre

Comedian and radio presenter John Robins brings his Edinburgh Comedy Award-winning show The Darkness Of Robins to Derby Theatre on March 26 as part of a UK tour.

The stand-up, vibe magnet and ‘London’s saddest DJ’ would love to promise his show won’t be an hour-long yell, but he can’t.

The show focuses on the aftermath of the breakdown of his long-term relationship with his girlfriend and has brought rave reviews across the board for the co-host of Radio X’s popular Elis James and John Robins Show.

This is powerful, angst-ridden comedy at its finest, a must-see from one of the UK’s brightest stand-up talents.

The show starts at 8pm and the show is for those aged 16 and over. Tickets are £15. Call the box office on 01332 593939.