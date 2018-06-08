Enjoy some Shakespeare in the Oddsocks style at city park

Oddsocks theatre company will present their version of The Tempest from June 14-16 in the great outdoors.

The performances will take place at the Markeaton Park Craft Village in Derby.

Shakespeare’s tale of illusion and revenge is brought vividly to life in Oddsocks’ musical sci-fi adaptation.

On board the spaceship you’ll find Prospero, an ageing astronaut, his fearless daughter Miranda and a host of madcap aliens, some of whom have murder on their mind.

Prepare for launch and take one small step for man, one giant leap for Shakespeare!

The show is aimed at those aged seven and above. Call the box office for tickets on 01332 255800.