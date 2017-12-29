Family show is still flying high at Derby Theatre

There is still time for you to catch the festive family production of Peter Pan at Derby Theatre, running until January 6.

Olivier award-winning playwright Mike Kenny gives J.M. Barrie’s original much-loved classic tale a thrilling new twist in a must-see new production, directed by Sarah Brigham.

Join Peter Pan, the free spirited child who never grows up. Journey with Peter and the Darling children, as they soar through the night sky, to embark on a spellbinding adventure to the magical and mystical island of Neverland. Peter introduces the children to a never-ending childhood and a new world of wonder with the Lost Boys, fairies, mermaids, the mischievous Tinker Bell and the fearful Captain Hook...and wait a minute, what’s that ticking noise?

As with previous Derby Theatre Christmas productions, a talented team of actor-musicians create a charming and captivating tale for all, with original music, stunning set designs and vibrant costumes.

For more, see www.derbytheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01332 593939.

Photo by Robert Day