Finding Nana is a show that can be seen in Derby Theatre Studio on Saturday, March 24.

Written by the award-winning Jane Upton and directed by Katie Posner, Finding Nana is a New Perspectives production in association with Lincolnshire One Venues.

Finding Nana is about the universal, unconditional love between a granddaughter and her nana, and the desperate need to capture memories before they disappear.

The production starts at 8pm.

For tickets, call the box office on 013323 593939.