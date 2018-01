The latest Funhouse Comedy Club event is to take place on Monday, January 22, at the Blessington Carriage, based on Chapel Street in Derby city centre.

The headline act will be Rich Wilson while also appearing on the bill will be Frank Foucault, Cam Spence, Nathan Webb, Kathryn Mather, Jon Matthews, Michael Hackett and compere Spiky Mike.

For more on the event, go to http://www.funhousecomedy.co.uk