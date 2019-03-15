Good Companions Stage Society moves to new venue for latest production

One of the area’s leading amateur dramatics companies celebrates its 60th anniversary this year - but members very nearly found themselves with nowhere to perform.

The Good Companions Stage Society, which was formed in Derby in 1959, was due to perform The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas at the Guildhall Theatre but, following the announcement that the city centre venue was to remain closed for maintenance work, the race was on to find a new home.

The company, which also performs at Derby Theatre, is delighted to be performing this musical at The 400 Hall Theatre in Repton.

“It’s a beautiful theatre, perfect for our production,” says the company’s chairperson, Lisa Scott-Savage.

“We hope that our supportive audiences will come with us, and we would love to pick up some new supporters too!”

The show, based on a true story, revolves around the Chicken Ranch, a pleasure palace in a small Texas town. The locals have a good relationship with the institution, and its owner Miss Mona is respected in the community. However, when a TV reporter exposes the goings-on in the Chicken Ranch, outside interests want it shut down.

Wider audiences may be familiar with the 1982 movie adaptation, starring Dolly Parton and Burt Reynolds.

“Rehearsals have been very exciting,” explained the show’s director Phil Simcox.

“There are some big dance numbers, some larger-than-life characters; the energy and enthusiasm of the cast is really coming through and despite a few setbacks, we’ve worked so hard to bring another great show for our audiences, whether from Derby, Repton or even further afield!”

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas takes place from April 10 to 13. Evening performances start at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

For tickets, you can click here or call the Derby Live box office on 01332 255800.

The performance on Thursday, April 11, will be a BSL-signed performance