Hit comedy to be major autumn production at Derby Theatre

Richard Bean’s smash-hit comedy One Man, Two Guvnors is to be Derby Theatre’s big main house production for autumn, presented in co-production with the Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch, from September 7-28.

Directed by Sarah Brigham, One Man, Two Guvnors is a side-splitting mix of physical comedy, farce and live music.

After being fired from his skiffle band, Francis Henshall is skint and hungry. He manages to secure a new job as a minder for small time gangster Roscoe Crabbe. What Francis doesn’t know, is his new guvnor is really Roscoe’s sister Rachel in disguise as her own dead brother, who has been killed by her boyfriend Stanley Stubbers.

To further complicate things, Francis nabs a second job working for that very Stanley Stubbers who is hiding from the police. All Francis has to do to ensure his two guvnors don’t meet.

What could go wrong?

Call the box office for tickets on 01332 593939 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk