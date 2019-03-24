Ladyboys of Bangkok show returns to Derby for latest visit from this weekend

They’re back! The Ladyboys of Bangkok will make their latest visit to Derbyshire when the huge show returns to the Market Place on Friday, March 29, with The Greatest Showgirls Tour.

The show will be in the city centre centre until April 14 as part of the Greatest Showgirls Tour.

Returning with more songs and big-scale musical production numbers than you could point a perfumed glove at The Ladyboys of Bangkok are bound to add a splash of colour to the black and white normality of everyday life.

Cheeky and funny but never crude, this production is marking 21 diamante-encrusted years for the act.

Tickets range from £16 to £38. They can be purchased through the Derby LIVE box office on 01332 255800 or you can click here for more.