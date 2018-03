The latest Ship of Fools comedy event is to take place in Belper on Saturday, March 3.

Jenny Collier is to headline the stand-up comedy gig at No 28 community venue in Belper town centre.

Also on the bill will be Harv Hawkins, Sarah Johnson and your regular compere Alan Seaman.

The event starts at 8pm (doors open 7.30pm). You can bring your own drinks and entry is £8. For tickets, you can call 07804 563371 or email shipoffoolscomedy@yahoo.co.uk