Derby Comedy Club is at the Blessington Carriage in the city centre on Monday, March 26, with the latest Funhouse stand-up event.

Appearing at the latest of the regular events will be headliner Erich McElroy.

Also on the bill will be Demitris Deech, Nik Hill, Kathryn Mather, Morgan Rees, Daisy Earl and the compere Spiky Mike.

For more details, go to funhousecomedy.co.uk