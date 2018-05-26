Magical show for all the family at Guildhall

All the family will enjoy seeing There Was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Fly on Sunday, June 3, at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre as part of Derby Book Festival.

This magical show was written especially for grown-ups to enjoy with their children, so the audience can expect to relive the delights of this most charming tale complete with a feast of sing along songs, colourful animal characters and heart-warming family fun.

The songs in the show including If You’re Happy and You Know It, Incy Wincy Spider and many more are available to sing along to on The People’s Theatre Company’s website at www.ptc.org.uk so families can have a listen and join in when they visit the theatre.

This show starts at 2pm and tickets cost £12. Call the box office on 01332 255800.