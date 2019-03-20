Much Ado About Nothing hits the stage at Derby Theatre soon

A Northern Broadsides and New Vic Theatre co-production of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing can be enjoyed at Derby Theatre from March 26 to 30.

Returning soldiers swap the battlefield for a landscape of love, masked balls and much-needed laughter.

Two young dreamers fall head over heels, while two others resume their combative courtship.

As faithful friends plot romance and a vengeful brother plans destruction, can true love conquer all, or will whispers and rumour win out in a play told in true Northern Broadsides style.

