Nelson’s Serious Joker tour returns to the area

Comedian Simon Brodkin has embarked on the third leg of his Serious Joker tour in the guise of alter ego Lee Nelson and is performing at Derby Theatre on Friday, February 22, and Nottingham’s Glee Club on Thursday, April 4.

Come and see the man famous for handing Prime Minister Theresa May her P45 during the Conservative Party Conference before being frogmarched out and swiftly arrested.

As part of the third leg of the tour, 45 dates have been added across the country, bringing the tour to 169 dates.

The renowned prankster’s antics have previously led him to make the acquaintance of some of the world’s most newsworthy human beings.

Under the guise of Premier League footballer Jason Bent, Simon created one of the most iconic images of 2015 as he showered FIFA President Sepp Blatter in bank notes at the organisation’s headquarters in Zurich, live on TV in front of world’s press.

Additionally Simon has rapped alongside Kanye West onstage during the idol‘s headline set at Glastonbury, gatecrashed a prime-time Saturday night broadcast of The X Factor (ITV), and joined the England football team ahead of their flight to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

On TV Simon has enjoyed numerous hit shows as his most famed character, Lee Nelson, having written and starred in Lee Nelson’s Well Good Show and Lee Nelson’s Well Funny People on BBC Three.

He has taken six solo shows to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where he won the Writer’s Guild Award for Best Newcomer.

For more, see www.derbytheatre.co.uk or www.glee.co.uk