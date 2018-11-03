New play Pop Music hits the stage in Derby for one night only

Paines Plough and Birmingham Repertory Theatre will bring their world premiere production of Pop Music to Derby Theatre on November 10.

Written by award-winning Anna Jordan, the new play, which promises to be a night at the theatre like no other, charts two wedding guests’ rollercoaster journey through 30 epic years of pop.

A wedding. A free bar. A blast from the past.

G and Kayla’s lives are a mess but tonight they’re determined to have it large. As their veins course with adrenaline and cheap prosecco, we follow them on an epic journey through pop.

Can the DJ save them as they become Dancing Queens, reliving their Teenage Dream, Staying Out For The Summer and Spicing Up Their Lives? Pop makes promises it can’t keep, and soon they’ll discover they have more in common than their taste in tunes.

Writer Anna Jordan said: “Pop Music is a celebration of my love of – well – pop music! For years, I felt the need to hide just how lowbrow some of my music choices were, covertly dancing in the kitchen to Kiss FM for hours on end and lingering longer in shops to scribble down lyrics of songs so I could find out what they were. But no more!

“Pop has been a huge part of my life, and part of my work too. I’ve become fascinated by the role music plays throughout our lives and how that role changes as we get older, and I became particularly interested in exploring the statement “Pop music makes promises it can’t keep”. I’m hugely excited that we get to tour Pop Music around the country and I’m thrilled to be working with Paines Plough and Birmingham Rep.”

For tickets, call the box office on 01332 593939.