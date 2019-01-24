Pizza Shop Heroes put refugees’ experiences in spotlight at Derby Theatre

Phosphoros Theeatre will be performing their show Pizza Shop Heroes at Derby Theatre on February 2.

This unique emerging company, working with refugee and asylum seeking performers, began in a housing project in North West London in 2016 for unaccompanied asylum seeking children who came to the the UK on their own.

The young men have told their ‘stories’ again and again to the Home Office and Social Services via the mouths of interpreters and solicitors, and it is the desire to reclaim their own narrative that is the focus of Phosphoros Theatre’s illuminating third production.

Four young men working your average shift in your average pizza shop take us on a journey across time and continents to show how extraordinary they are. From leaving their homelands of Eritrea, Albania and Afghanistan to seek asylum as children, they explore how they got here, where they’re going and what they’ve learnt along the way.

Powerful, celebratory, affirming, authentic, this is theatre that puts refugees centre stage.

Written by Dawn Harrison with the company, Pizza Shop Heroes is not to be missed.

For more see www.derbytheatre.co.uk