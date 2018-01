The Watson Players return to the stage with a production of Rapunzel at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre from January 23-28.

Written by Jenni Padley, it sees Petra the Pink Pixie and Griswald the Green Goblin narrate the magical story of Rapunzel.

This pantomime is a little bit different and full of exciting characters to entrance the audience.

Call the box office for more details on 01332 255800.