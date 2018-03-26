Riotous comedy as Spamalot comes to Derby Theatre

Selladoor Productions is presenting the Mercury Theatre Colchester Production of Spamalot at Derby Theatre from April 17-21.

The show is coming to the city centre venue as part of a nine-month tour of the country.

Lovingly ripped off from the hugely successful 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot is a riotous comedy full of misfit knights, killer rabbits, dancing nuns and ferocious Frenchmen. Join King Arthur as he travels with his hapless Knights of the Round Table on a divine mission to locate the illusive Holy Grail – with uproarious consequences.

Spamalot was the winner of the 2005 Tony Award for Best New Musical, while it enjoyed a victorious West End run. This hilarious show is written by Python legend Eric Idle, who has been entertaining the British public for over 50 years.

The funnyman also wrote the score alongside John Du Prez, famous for his work on Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life amongst a host of other big-name scores.

David Hutchinson, executive creative producer for Selladoor Worldwide, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Colchester Mercury to bring Spamalot on a comprehensive UK tour and exploring international touring opportunities, having secured Selladoor’s first production in Korea – hopefully to be followed by further international dates.

“Selladoor continue to strive to ensure high quality work made in producing regional houses meets the widest possible market, this nine month tour certainly shows the demand for this brilliant evening at the theatre”

With comic tunes including Brave Sir Robin, We’re Knights of the Round Table and perennial favourite Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, Spamalot audiences are sure to be dancing in the aisles. Don’t be a knight who says ‘No’... Grab your coconuts and gallop down to Derby Theatre.

Tickets are £18.50-£32.50, concessions available. For more information and to book tickets call the box office on 01332 593939 or online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk/spamalot

Photo by Barry Rivett