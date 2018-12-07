Second tour date at Derby Arena for Professor Brian Cox

A second date has been added at Derby Arena as part of Professor Brian Cox’s forthcoming Universal tour.

The visit on February 7 has sold out but you can also now see him there on Tuesday, September 10, from 8pm. For ticket availability, go to derbylive.co.uk

Taking audiences to the edge of our current understanding about the origin and evolution of our Solar System and the Universe, Universal – World Tour 2019 offers a fascinating insight into the workings of nature at the most fundamental level.

Whether an avid science reader or a total novice, Professor Brian Cox makes challenging ideas accessible to all, exploring the vast, possibly infinite universe and our place within it from earth to the edges of the cosmos.

Brian will once again be joined by co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage and award-winning comedian Robin Ince to oversee an audience Q&A, giving fans the chance to ask any questions they have and making every show unique.