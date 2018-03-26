Sensational skills on show in family treat at Derby Theatre

Metta Theatre’s Little Mermaid: Circus Sensation can be seen at Derby Theatre from March 29-31.

Treat the family to a sensational circus version of a classic story this Easter

Metta Theatre’s spellbinding Little Mermaid: Circus Sensation is the perfect family treat, ideal for those aged eight and over.

The Little Mermaid longs for life on land, the Prince is consumed by the lure of the sea. When a raging storm brings them together the wheels of fate are set in motion. Sacrificing her voice to the powerful Sea Witch, the Mermaid and her Prince will face many more obstacles if they are ever to be together.

For life on land is not as she dreamed and, unable to return to her sisters beneath, she remains floating helplessly above the waves. Her only hope rests with her sisters - can they help the Prince conquer his fears, return to the sea and reveal his true feelings, before it is too late...

Written by Poppy Burton-Morgan (Jungle Book) with music by Matt Devereaux, starring seven of the world’s leading circus artists and designed by William Reynolds this breathtakingly beautiful production will enchant everyone from eight to 108.

Tickets for Little Mermaid: Circus Sensation are from £14 (concessions £2 off). For more information and to book tickets, call the box office on 01332 593939 or online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk