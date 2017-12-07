Spooky tales in store as Marty returns for latest Belper performance

No.28 in Belper Market Place plays host to the latest performance at the venue by Marty Ross on Saturday, December 16.

The show is an homage to the grand tradition, popularized by the likes of Charles Dickens and M. R. James, of telling creepy ghost stories at Christmas.

It tells the story of a young woman left homeless at Christmas in the snow-swept streets of Victorian Glasgow.

A church minister offers her seasonal charity in the form of food and shelter in his grand house on the outskirts of the city. A happy ending? Well, this being a ghost story, there is of course a figurative skeleton or two lurking among the snowflakes....

Marty Ross has performed his storytelling shows everywhere from the Edinburgh Fringe to the London Horror Festival and as a playwright he has work regularly produced by the likes of BBC Radio 4 and Amazon Audible, as well as writing Doctor Who audio drama.

He added: “Belper is always a favourite place to perform and I’m hoping folk will come together for an enthralling, entertaining “Winter’s Tale” in the grand manner.”

The performance starts at 7.30pm. Bring your own refreshments. Tickets are £8/£6. To book in advance, go to https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3102318