Comic Stephen Bailey performs his new show at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on Saturday, February 10, from 8pm.

Meet your new potty-mouthed best friend; Stephen Bailey is performing his new stand-up show, Can’t Think Straight. As well as being a working-class, ginger, gay, northern comic, he is also a black belt in Tae Kwon-Do AND loves a conspiracy theory.

Tickets are available for only £13.75.

Call the box office on 01332 255800 or go to www.derbylive.co.uk

Photo by Steve Ullathorne