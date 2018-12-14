Take your youngsters to see Goldilocks this Christmas

Don’t miss the chance to take your little ones to see Goldilocks and the Three Bears over the festive period.

Directed by Sarah Brigham, it is at Derby Theatre’s Studio until January 5.

The cheeky and charming Christmas production is ‘just right’ for ages three-plus and their families.

Come and enjoy a classic tale, adapted by Mike Kenny, with bear-sized helpings of original live music by Ivan Stott, plus amazing puppetry and brilliant storytelling.

Follow naughty Goldilocks into the woods as she seeks the bowl of porridge that isn’t too hot and isn’t too cold but is ‘just right’. Little does she know that Mummy Bear, Daddy Bear and Baby Bear were really looking forward to

breakfast! Oh, and who’s been sleeping in my bed?

Tickets for Goldilocks and the Three Bears are from £8. For more information and to book tickets, call the box office on 01332 593939 or visit www.derbytheatre.co.uk.