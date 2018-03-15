Theatre Review: War Horse proves to be an unforgettable experience

Seven years on stage in the West End and a vehicle for a blockbuster film, the National Theatre’s touring production of War Horse triumphantly galloped into Nottingham and reined in even more admirers at the Royal Concert Hall, writes John Shawcroft.

A packed and spellbound audience watched in admiration as the show fully lived up to its reputation and anybody with a ticket for the production (which runs until Saturday, April 7) can treat themselves to some eager anticipation.

Based on the novel by Michael Morpurgo, it has now become an anthem for peace and an exercise in the futility of war.

The pre-publicity is spot on: it really is an unforgettable theatrical event, a powerful and imaginative drama which takes audiences on an extraordinary journey from the fields of rural Devon to the horrors of the Somme trenches of the 1914-18 war.

So the superlatives are justified. The real stars, of course, in Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris’s production, now overseen by Katie Henry, are the astonishing life-size puppet horses by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company. The like-life qualities of the two horses, Joey and Topthorn, are quite astonishing, with 12 puppeteers playing the pair in rotation of threes. You might say they are visibly invisible, for while the humans are usually in sight the focus is always on the horses.

A word, too, for an equally lifelike and aggressive goose operated by Billy Irving, birds which fly over the Devon farmland and the carrion feeding on the No Man’s Land dead.

As Albert, whose devotion to Joey takes him from his rural farm to France, Thomas Dennis turns in a stellar performance. Joey is sold to the Army on the outbreak of the war that was going to be over by Christmas, surviving the lunacy of cavalry charging against machine guns in fixed positions and his unsuitability to haul heavy artillery and ambulances through the mud.

Only 16, Albert lies about his age to enlist and search for Joey but first the horse earns the love of a German officer and a young local girl amidst all the horrors.

The show is helped along by Song Man’s Bob Fox’s vocals and accordion, which owe much to Song Maker John Tams’s contribution and some stunning background music in Adrian Sutton’s folk score.

A large projection screen, designed to look like a page torn from a sketch book, keeps the audience abreast of things with drawings by Rae Smith and the explosive sound effects and smoke add to the terror of going over the top. A scene involving tanks, which made their first appearance towards the end of the conflict, is particularly gripping.

Are there any weak spots? Certainly too few to mention, although the fake German accents come across as a bit comic book. But this is being picky. All of the cast deserve a mention, suffice it to say Peter Becker is particularly good as Friedrich and Jo Castleton (well-known to Nottingham audiences from her days with the Colin McIntyre thriller seasons) as Albert’s mother also excels.

A night at the theatre that really has a sense of occasion.

Photo credit: Brinkhoff/Moegenburg