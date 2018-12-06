Tickets for Jimmy Carr’s extra Nottingham show go on sale this week

An extra date at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall has been added to Jimmy Carr’s Terribly Funny tour.

He can now be seen there on December 11, 2020, as well as the previously mentioned date of March 7, 2020.

Tickets for the new date go on sale tomorrow (Friday, December 7).

Jimmy’s brand new show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things.

Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they’re just jokes - they are not the terrible things.

Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo. Now you’ve been warned, buy a ticket.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or see www.trch.co.uk