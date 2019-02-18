Top comic Hunter hits the road again for Derby performance

Reginald D Hunter will be in stand-up action at Derby Theatre on June 9.

Celebrating his 20th anniversary as a comedian living and performing in the UK, Reginald D Hunter is embarking on a 40-date tour of the UK and Ireland with his highly anticipated new live show Facing The Beast.

Reginald’s searingly honest material has garnered him a popular fan base that spans the generations.

His appearances on television have included Have I Got News For You, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and the hugely popular BBC2 series Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The South and its equally successful follow up Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The Border, both of which documented the growth of American popular song.

His work can be brutally honest and is often considered to be controversial but it is always meticulously thought out.

Call the box office on 01332 593939. Photo credit: Kash Yusuf