Top stand-up Bridget ponders the future in new show

Bridget Christie is to perform her latest stand-up show at Derby Theatre on May 22.

Hot on the heels of her last, hugely successful tour Because You Demanded It, the acclaimed performer is taking to the road again with What Now?

The tour rolls into Derby Theatre in May.

Is rolling news affecting your ability to enjoy the simple things in life? There has to be another way of living that is more enjoyable than this. But can Bridget find it?

Bridget’s last show, the hugely critically acclaimed Brexit show Because You Demanded It completely sold out its 21-night Leicester Square Theatre run and subsequent UK tour.

It won Best Show at the comedy industry Chortle Awards 2017, and was The Guardian’s No.1 Comedy Show of 2016.

In March 2017, Bridget’s debut stand-up special Stand Up For Her was launched globally on Netflix, making her the first British female comic to have a live stand-up show on the channel. It has also been bought by BBC Brit (Nordic territories) and will be broadcast in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, the Faroes, and Iceland.

Her new BBC Radio 4 series, Bridget Christie’s Utopia is currently being broadcast, and between October 2015 and March 2016 Bridget had her own hugely popular weekly column in the Guardian Weekend magazine, for which she gained a Glamour Magazine 2016 award nomination for Columnist of the Year.

Call the box office for tickets on 01332 593939.