Wild Walk fun at Crich venue with Babbling Vagabonds

A Wild Walk: The Golden Thief is to be presented by popular Derbyshire-based theatre company Babbling Vagabonds, on Saturday, August 18, from 11am and 2pm at Crich Glebe Field Centre.

Come along and embark on a Wild Walk outdoor adventure, to discover the rascal who has been stealing the King’s golden apples. The Golden Thief is an exciting show for the young, and their families.

Pit your wits against riddlers, puzzle makers, and a useless wolf! Be warned - you may need to be brave, quick thinking and definitely ready for adventure. Tickets cost £5 (three and under free), and can be obtained from the box office on 01773 853 260.

Photo credit: David Lane