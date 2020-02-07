Chatsworth offers holiday activities for families

Adventure awaits little explorers at Chatsworth this half-term, with a host of activities spread throughout the farmyard and playground.

Visitors can ‘chart the oceans’ in an exciting adventure-themed tractor-trailer ride and blast water at targets, create their own explorer’s hat and come face to face with exotic spiders and reptiles from around the globe. All activities are free and included with tickets to the farmyard and playground.

Fun for little ones at Chatsworth.

Little adventurers can handle the farmyard guinea pigs and learn more about them.

Explorers will have the opportunity to magnify and learn about the creatures who lurk in the River Derwent with the expertise of a real scientist.

The activities run from February 15 to 23 with timings as follows:

Explorer crafts – every day 11am-1pm; 2pm-4pm;

Get up close to guinea pigs at Chatsworth and find out how to look after them.

Tractor-trailer rides – every day 11am to 3pm;

Small animal handling – every day 11.30am-11.50am; 2pm-2.20pm; 4pm-4.20pm;

River creatures on February 18, from 11am-1pm ; 2pm-4pm;

Spiders and reptiles from February 17-21, from 1pm-4pm

The farmyard is open from 10.30am - 4.30pm, with the last entry at 3.30pm.

The house and garden at Chatsworth re-open on March 21 when the new season launches with the Life Stories exhibition. Life Stories takes a look at members of the Devonshire family, staff, friends, artists and politicians and focuses on the traces of their lives found throughout the house. Running from March 21 to October 4, the exhibition demonstrates how past figures continue to resonate at Chatsworth today.

For more information visit: www.chatsworth.org