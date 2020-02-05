Check out the top ten things to see and do in and around Derbyshire

Fancy watching a West End production from the comfort of your nearby cinema, sampling a few ales or laughing away your troubles?

You can do all this and more in the week ahead. Here’s our pick of the bunch:

Film fans have the opportunity to see multi award-winning stage smash-hit Kinky Boots The Musical on the big screen.

The show features the songs of Grammy and Tony award-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and was filmed live at the Adelphi Theatre, London in 2018.

Inspired by true events, this is the story of Charlie (Killian Donnelly), a factory owner struggling to save his family business, and Lola (Matt Henry), a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learn to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen!

Catch Kinky Boots The Musical on cinema screens at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on February 7 and 9; Derby Odeon, Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre, The Ritz, Belper, QUAD Derby and Derby Showcase Cinema de Lux on February 9.

To find out more or book tickets, go to www.kinkybootscinema.com

Mark McMullan stars in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Raise your glass to sampling a wide range of ales and ciders at Chesterfield and District CAMRA’s annual beer festival in the Winding Wheel on Friday and Saturday (February 7 and 8).

There will be lunchtime sessions running from 11.30am to 4pm and evening sessions from 6.30pm to 11.30pm.

Fred Theolonius Baker will be performing on Friday night and The Suffrajetz on Saturday night.

The festival celebrates Chesterfield’s twinning connections including its 60th anniversary link with Darmstadt in Germany and 25th anniversary link with Tsumeb in Nambia.

Beer festival lunchtime tickets £5.50, evening tickets £6.50, available from Arkwright Arms, Chesterfield Arms, Derby Tup, Real Ale Corner, Neptune Beer Emporium, The Beer Parlour, Chesterfield Tourist Information Centre (fee applies) or call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Award-winning comedienne Josie Long is touring her new show, Tender, which is about the intensity of new motherhood, kindness, gentleness, and joy. You can catch her at The Leadmill, Sheffield on Friday night.

Tickets to see Josie cost £17.60. Go to www.leadmill.co.uk/events/comedy

Nominated three times at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, Katriona Gilmore and Jamie Roberts will be playing tracks from their new album, A Problem Of Our Kind, at Tansley Village Hall on Saturday. For tickets, call 07748 545287.

Enjoy a snowdrop walk at Hopton Hall near Wirksworth.

Missing the pantomime season? Have no fear because there’s still time to catch Buxton Drama League’s final performances of Mother Goose at Burbage Institute on Friday and Saturday.

The show tells the story of Dame Gertie Goose who, following a challenge between the evil demon Mephisto and the good Fairy Goosedown, is tempted by the possibility of wealth and beauty, leading to hilarious consequences.

Performances are nightly at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets for Mother Goose cost £8 (adult), £5 (child) from Burbage News, Clowes the Chemist and Scrivener’s Bookshop in Buxton.

An array of talented wrestlers will be performing in an ‘all-action’ event for all the family at Belper Leisure Centre on Sunday afternoon. This year’s Megaslam Wrestling spectacular includes a heavyweight challenge, tag team thriller and a championship match.

The event will include Kieran Kelly, the current Megaslam champion, fire-haired Liverpudlian Danny Hudson, muscle-bound Nottingham giant Action Man Stixx, CJ Banks from Southport, diminutive Robbie Mckenzie from South Yorkshire and top female wrestler Lizzy Styles.

Doors open at 2.30pm. Tickets for Megaslam Wrestling cost £15 (adult), £10 (child), go to www.megaslam.co.uk

Gilmore & Roberts play at Tansley Village Hall.

If you loved the film It’s A Wonderful LIfe, why not check out the live adaptation at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre next week?

Tabs Productions present the story of a man who wishes he had never been born especially when those around him are celebrating Christmas….but can a miracle change his feelings? It’s A Wonderful Life is the final offering in the theatre’s Spring Play Season.

There’s still time to catch Rumpus Theatre Company’s production of The 39 Steps which ends its Pomegranate run this Saturday, February 8.

Tickets for the Spring Play Season presentations cost £22 (full), £21 (concessions), £19 (child). Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

One of the big shows for Chesterfield this season opens on Tuesday, February 11, when Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat comes to town.

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Mark McMullan dons the multi-coloured coat to play Joseph in his first major musical.

Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers and the coat of many colours, the production features unforgettable and timeless songs including Go, Go, Go Joseph, Any Dream Will Do, Jacob and Sons and Close Every Door To Me.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat runs at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, until February 15. Tickets from £27. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Megaslam Wrestling at Belper Leisure Centre promises to thrill all the family.

Fancy a laugh? See the winners of the Should I Stay or Should I Go competition battle it out for a £100 prize in a champions special gong show at Blessington Carriage, Derby on Monday, February 10.

Tickets £4 (advance), go to www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Enjoy a wander through five acres of woodland and looking at drifts of snowdrops in the grounds of beautiful Hopton Hall, near Carsington, until March 1. Admission £5 (adult), £2 (child, six to 16 years). Call call 01629 540923.