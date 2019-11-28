Derbyshire hosts the first UK Ghost Story Festival

Derby will host the first edition of the UK Ghost Story Festival, securing its reputation as one of the UK’s most haunted cities.

Readings, author interviews, screenings, workshops and panel discussions will take place at QUAD and Museum at the Wardwick venues from November 29 to December 1.

Headline authors for the event include acclaimed writer and anthologist Johnny Mains, who will be discussing female ghost story authors in the Victorian era. Multiple award-winning folk horror author Adam LG Nevill will be launching his new novel The Reddening.

There will also be interviews with two of the most exciting modern names in supernatural fiction, with Laura Purcell (The Silent Companions, The Corset, Bone China) and Andrew Michael Hurley (The Loney, Devil’s Day, Starve Acre).

The event will close with an interview with popular crime and supernatural horror writer Martyn Waites, author of The Old Religion and The Woman in Black: Angel of Death.

Workshops and panel discussions for aspiring writers will look at subjects such as The Elements of a Ghost Story, A Ghost Story Primer, The Relevance of Ghost Stories Today and Developing a Great Ghost Story among others.

Film fans will have the chance to attend a Friday night triple-header screening at the Museum at the Wardwick, beginning with ghost story classic The Innocents (12A), which is inspired by Henry James’s iconic The Turn Of The Screw, followed by Tim Burton’s cult favourite Beetlejuice (12A) and concluding with Japanese masterpiece of suspense Ring (15). The Ghost Story Festival films take place on November 29, from 6pm. Individual film tickets cost £9.50, £7 concessions, or £3.50 for 16 to 25 year olds. Triple Bill tickets are £19 or £14 concessions and available from QUAD box office.

A double-bill documentary film screening looking at two of MR James’s most famous ghost stories is perfect for fans of one of the maestros of the form. The showing of Wits in Felixstowe and Dim Presences (advised 12A) takes place in QUAD Cinema on Sunday, December 1, at 1.45pm. Tickets are £10.

Ghost Story Festival passes for Saturday only cost £35, full weekend passes cost £55.

For more information, go to www.derbyquad.co.uk/UKGhostStoryFestival or call QUAD box office on 01332 290606.

