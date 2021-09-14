Crich Tramway Village usually operates two to three trams a day but on Saturday, September 18, most of the 14 operational trams will be running.

Amanda Blair, marketing and business development manager, said: “We have found that it is not only tram and transport enthusiasts who love to visit on Tram Day, but families who can bring their children to experience rides on several trams, with their distinctive liveries and styles. For those who remember the trams running in major cities prior to 1960, it is a chance to enjoy the nostalgia and see what an amazing job the workshop team do in preserving and maintaining the trams, many of which were built in the early 1900s.

"Many of our works vehicles will also be in operation, and we will also be displaying trams that are either undergoing workshop attention, or will shortly enter our workshop, to enable them to return to service.”

Families will be able to ride on a range of vintage trams at Crich Tramway Village on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Crich Tramway Village is home to the National Tramway Museum.

Doors open at 9.45am with trams running from 10.30am until 5pm (last admissions 4pm).

Face coverings are required to ride on the trams, and advised when visiting the indoor areas, such as the exhibitions.

There is no need to pre-book, as payment can be made on arrival.