These impressive scarecrows were inspired by characters from The Greatest Showman film during a previous trail in Duffield.

Duffield Scarecrow Trail returns this week to spread cheer after the Covid pandemic forced the cancellation of the annual event last year.

Lisa Leach, one of the small team responsible for organising the trail, said: “We made the difficult decision to cancel the event in 2020 but now that Covid restrictions are easing we felt it was important that this year’s trail should go ahead. We also thought that having ‘Inspiration’ as our theme this year would make the trail a really positive and uplifting experience for everyone visiting the village.

"From this Wednesday we will have 55 scarecrows displayed across Duffield, all made by local individuals, families, community groups and businesses. We're not giving anything away at this stage, but there's going to be a fantastic range of inspirational figures - some personally inspirational to those making the scarecrows, some national heroes that you’ll immediately recognise and a few scarecrows that might surprise you!”

Visitors following the scarecrow trail encountered these figures from The Wizard of Oz in a previous year.

The scarecrows will be on public show until Sunday, September 26.

Trail maps showing the locations of all the scarecrows, plus details of pop-up refreshment stops (weekends only) that will be raising money for charities, will be available from local outlets. Details of where to get the maps, plus lots more information, is available on the Duffield Arts Festival Facebook page and website www.duffieldartsfestival.com