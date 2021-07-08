Discover treasures in free heritage and ghost walks linked to Derby Ram Trail

Take a heritage walk around Derby's Cathedral Quarter. Photo by Averill Photography/Mark Averill

Family-friendly historical tours of the Cathedral Quarter and St Peters Quarter will take place on July 10 and 24, 2021, at 10.30am.

Ghost walks suitable for participants aged 16 years upwards take place on July 10 and 24 at 3.30pm.

Tour guide Jack Clark said: “I have planned gentle routes around the Cathedral Quarter and St Peters Quarter – talking about some of the notable buildings, local history such as the origins of the Derby Ram and the famous figures from the city’s past from John Lombe to Florence Nightingale.

“The ghost tour will then cover the darker side of Derby’s history and ghostly tales linked to some of our landmark buildings and hidden treasures.”

The walks are linked to the Derby Ram Trail which has been rescheduled from last summer. This public sculpture event will see 30 individually painted 5ft tall rams, threading through the city centre until August 22.

Both guided walks are free but participants will be asked to make an online donation to the Derby Museums Endowment Fund.

Throughout the walks everyone will have to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

Numbers on each walk are restricted to 30. People should register for the walks in advance via www.eventbrite.co.uk