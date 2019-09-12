Discover what life was like in Georgian times at Cromford Mills’ Heritage Open Days

Cromford Mills will be offering a chance to delve deeper into tales of Georgian life during events to mark the 25th anniversary of Heritage Open Days. The guide team at Cromford will be leading a series of fascinating talks or walk, all for free from September 13 to 15.

This year’s theme for Heritage Open Days is ‘People Power – then, now, always’.

On Friday, September 13, at 1.30pm the subject of women in the workforce will be brought to the forefront during the aptly named talk, Girl Power – Women in the Mills. Women and children made up the majority of the mill workforce, and this talk explores what life was like for them in this newly mechanised industry which brought them together as workers for the first time. The guide will discuss working life for women in industry during the 18th century and their changing place in society.

Enjoy a historic walk around Cromford Village, led by the Georgian mill manager, Mr Clack, on Saturday, September 14. Leaving from the mill at 11.30am, step back in time and learn all about law, order and industrial espionage during Georgian times, and just how strict life was working at the mills.

Life in Georgian England is revisited in words and music on Sunday, September 15, at 11am during a performance of Mills in Literature and Song. This interpretation of mill life is told through a selection of extracts from literature and song. The musical talk includes literary tales of clashes between mill owners and their workers, as expressed in novels by Charlotte Bronte and Elizabeth Gaskell, amongst others. The guide also performs songs and poems written by mill workers, bringing to life the voices of the working class. This fascinating insight reveals how life was viewed by these storytellers and by the workers themselves embroiled in the factory system.

All of these talks and walks are free as part of the annual Heritage Open Days events. Booking is recommended to secure a place. To book call 01629 823256 or email: events@arkwrightsociety.org.uk. Places are limited to four tickets per person.