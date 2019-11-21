Disney’s Frozen characters and Shetland pony rides at Bakewell’s Christmas market weekend

More than 100 traders will be setting up stalls in Bakewell for the tenth Christmas market weekend.

Santa will be there with his sleigh, Disney characters Olaf, Elsa and Arnia will be in attendance and there will be Shetland pony rides.

Live music will be provided by Bakewell Silver Band, Buxton Billerettes, the Salvation Army Band, Sheffield Steel City Band and Castleton Silver Band. and entertainment will be provided by Buxton Billerettes and Bakewell Silver Band.

All-male dance troupe Buxton Billerettes will be adding to the entertainment this coming weekend.

As part of the attractions, the Christmas tree lights will be switched on in Bath Gardens on Saturday, November 23, at 4.45pm.

The Christmas market weekend starts at 10am on Saturday, November 22, and 11am the following day.

For more details, go to www.whatsonbakewell.co.uk.

